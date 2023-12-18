The initial question of law for the federal judge in California handling hundreds of lawsuits consolidated in the multidistrict Social Media Adolescent Addiction/Personal Injury Products Liability Litigation was whether the tort claims in a 300-page “master amended complaint” against Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat are barred by Sec. 230 of the Communications Decency Act.Section 230(c)(1) says: “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or …