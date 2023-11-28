Where Social Security disability benefits recipient was at fault for benefits overpayment because he was aware of the need to report his return to work to the agency and failed to do so over a period of years.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Colin S. Bruce, Central District of Illinois.In 2000, Gerald Fitschen, an electrician, applied for Social Security disability benefits after he was diagnosed with advanced cancer and stopped working. The SSA approved his application, and he began …