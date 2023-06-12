Where evidence in the record did not support plaintiff’s contention that her back pain worsened over time, ALJ did not err in finding no closed period of disability.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the decision by Judge William C. Lee, Northern District of Indiana.Angel Combs suffers from several physical and mental impairments including lumbar spondylosis, diabetes and migraines. Combs sought treatment for lower back pain in March 2018 at PPG Pain Management Clinic where she received an epidural steroid …