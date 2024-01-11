Where ALJ chose not to consult additional medical expert to determine whether claimant’s disability began at date earlier than first medical appointment, ALJ did not abuse discretion.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Magistrate Judge Mario Garcia, Southern District of Indiana.While lifting a heavy bag at work in June 2016, Chris A. Martin injured his back. Martin stopped working, but he did not see a doctor for more than a year and a half, finding relief from several self-help measures. Martin …