Where claimant could not succeed on duty-to-develop claim because administrative law judge asked claimant’s counsel whether counsel had reviewed all exhibits and had determined that further development of key issues was not necessary.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Brett H. Ludwig, Eastern District of Wisconsin.In May 2013, a 100-pound tree branch fell 60 feet onto Erik Bertaud’s head. Bertaud suffered serious injuries. With the assistance of counsel, Bertaud filed a claim for disability …