Where ALJ disregarded medical evidence in the record and improperly “played doctor” when evaluating claimant’s disability as a result of rape-related PTSD, decision to deny benefits was not supported by substantial evidence.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Magistrate Judge Debra McVicker Lynch, Southern District of Indiana.Erica Mandrell was born in 1981. After spending a year in college, she served for four years in the U.S. Coast Guard. Mandrell left the Coast Guard with an honorable discharge …