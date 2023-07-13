Where Social Security claimant failed to object to vocational expert’s methodology at hearing before ALJ, he forfeited the issue for appellate review.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Barbara B. Crabb, Western District of Wisconsin.Micahel Leisgang applied for Social Security benefits based on suffering from depression, anxiety and a personality disorder, among other conditions. An administrative law judge denied Leisgang’s claim following an evidentiary hearing. The ALJ heard …