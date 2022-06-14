Where evidence in the record supported the administrative law judge’s determination of applicant’s residual functional capacity, ALJ did not err in finding that applicant was not disabled at the current time.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William C. Lee, Northern District of Indiana.Danielle Albert suffers from epilepsy, autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, migraines, and insomnia. Born in June 1998, Albert has only ever lived at home. Albert’s parents support her financially, help manage her …