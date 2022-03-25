Where ALJ determined that petitioner had an RFC of “sedentary” jobs, but then found that petitioner was required to stand for four hours in a workday, at odds with the sedentary category, decision to deny SSI benefits was reversed and case remanded for further proceedings.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge James R. Sweeney II, Southern District of Indiana.Tiffany Poole has degenerative disc disease of the lumbar spine. This disease causes her severe pain in her lower back and right leg after …