Where record showed that plaintiff did not comply with prescribed therapy and that his pain complaints were not consistent with objective medical findings, substantial evidence supported ALJ’s findings of lack of disability.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Cox, Northern District of Illinois.Dragan Kaplarevic filed for disability insurance in December 2012, alleging that he had become disabled in August 2012. The state agency that reviewed his application on behalf …