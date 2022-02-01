Where ALJ relied on testimony by vocational expert of job numbers in the economy of positions that claimant could perform, ALJ failed to properly explore VE’s methodology and improperly shifted burden to claimant.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Magistrate Judge Nancy Joseph, Eastern District of Wisconsin.When a person applies for social security disability benefits, the Social Security Administration evaluates whether significant numbers of jobs exist in the national economy for someone with …