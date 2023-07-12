Where an ALJ did not err in relying on a vocational expert’s estimated number of jobs available in the national economy, even though those estimates were not precise calculations.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge James D. Peterson, Western District of Wisconsin.Jennifer Hohman applied for Social Security benefits after she stopped working in April 2018. Hohman suffers from fibromyalgia, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety. Following an evidentiary hearing …