Where ALJ focused only on claimant’s medical improvement with regard to walking and standing ability and did not address if claimant’s ability to lift and carry had increased, ALJ failed to construct a logical bridge between the evidence and their conclusion that claimant was capable of medium work and therefore not disabled.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Magistrate Judge Sheila Finnegan, Northern District of Illinois.In 2016, Donna Jarnutowski filed an application for disability insurance …