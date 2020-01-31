Where an administrative law judge’s residual functional capacity assessment was not ambiguous, and the plaintiff did not argue that she required a more restrictive formulation, the decision was supported by substantial evidence and affirmed.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge William C. Lee, Northern District of Indiana.Judy Prater applied for Social Security disability benefits in 2015, alleging a disability onset date in April of that year. At the time of the …