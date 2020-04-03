Where an administrative law judge erred by not giving controlling weight to the opinion of petitioner’s treating physician in application for disability benefits.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley, Western District of Wisconsin.

Michael Reinaas, a man in his mid-fifties, lives on a small farm in rural Wisconsin and has a history of neck fusion surgeries and cervicogenic headaches. Until 2010, Reinaas worked as a machine operator in a factory. The job entailed heavy lifting, and Reinass injured his spine and tore his right rotator cuff on the job as a result. Reinass stopped working while he underwent two neck surgeries, one in 2010 and the other in 2011, for his spinal injury. Reinaas was granted benefits for a closed period of disability that ended in July 2012.

Reinaas planned to return to work but he continued to suffer from severe headaches, shoulder pain and decreased mobility. Reinaas had a third surgery in 2013 on his right shoulder. The surgery and post-operative physical therapy returned some range of motion to Reinaas’ shoulder, but he continued to have soreness in his neck and shoulder. Reinaas applied for disability benefits, asserting that he became disabled again in January 2013 after his surgery. Reinaas’ initial application was denied and he requested a hearing.

At a hearing before the administrative law judge, Reinaas testified that his migraines, neck and shoulder pain and difficulties with daily living since his shoulder surgery made him unable to work. The judge concluded that Reinaas was not disabled. In coming to this determination, the administrative law judge placed great weight on the opinions of two non-examining agency physicians and gave little weight to the medical opinion of Reinaas’ treating physician. The district court affirmed the denial of benefits, and Reinaas appealed.

The 7th District appellate panel began by noting that the administrative law judge erred in declining to give controlling weight to the opinion of Reinaas’ treating physician. The panel also found that the judge erred in determining that the opinion of the treating physician was based entirely on Reinaas’ subjective complaints. The panel stated the treatment notes revealed that the doctor examined Reinaas and observed visible muscle spasms, objective signs of persistent nerve damage and limited range of motion in his neck.

The panel stated that Reinaas could not prevail merely by arguing that the judge improperly weighed the evidence. However, citing Denton v. Astrue, the panel stated that an administrative law judge cannot simply cherry-pick facts supporting a finding of non-disability while ignoring evidence that points to a disability finding. The panel further found that the judge did not properly assess the intensity and limiting effects of Reinaas’ subjective symptoms. The panel determined that reversal was required and so it vacated the judgment and remanded the case to the district court with instructions to remand to the agency for further proceedings.

Michael Edward Reinaas v. Andrew M. Saul, Commissioner of Social Security

No. 19-1985

Writing for the court: Per curiam

Before: U.S. District Judges Frank Easterbrook, Michael Kanne, and Amy J. St. Eve

March 16, 2020