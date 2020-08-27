Where district court did not err in denying motion to seal records of case appealing denial of social security disability benefits.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William C. Griesbach, Eastern District of Wisconsin. Brenda Mitze unsuccessfully applied for Social Security disability benefits in 2009. The commissioner found that she was not disabled and denied her application. On review, both the district court and the 7th Circuit upheld the decision. Several years later, Mitze filed a …