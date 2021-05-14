Where administrative law judge did not ignore evidence refuting determination of limitations in plaintiff’s RFC assessment, no error occurred though judge failed to discuss every piece of evidence presented.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Magistrate Judge Tim A. Baker, Southern District of Indiana. In 2016, Deborah M. filed an application for disability benefits based on alleged heart and back problems, arthritis, neuropathy, and carpal tunnel syndrome. An ALJ held a hearing and considered the …