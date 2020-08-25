Where administrative law judge did not violate law of the case doctrine by failing to incorporate aspects of previous ALJ’s RFC into their decision in Social Security case.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William C. Griesbach, Eastern District of Wisconsin. Allen Surprise injured a tendon in his middle finger of his right hand in January 2009, resulting in two surgeries and several months of physical therapy. Surprise also suffered a concussion, resulting in post-concussion syndrome in a …