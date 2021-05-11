Where treating physician’s opinion was inconsistent with physician’s own treatment notes, administrative law judge did not err in discounting opinion of physician.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Magistrate Judge Stephen L. Crocker, Western District of Wisconsin. Andrew Pavlicek applied for DIB and SSI benefits in early 2015 alleging that he had become disabled the previous year. Pavlicek suffers from anxiety, depression, severe tremors and pseudoseizures. Pavlicek previously worked as a truck …