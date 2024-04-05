The total solar eclipse on the afternoon of April 8 will be visible over 128 miles throughout southern and southeastern Illinois, a phenomenon that is expected to bring up to 200,000 visitors to the eclipse’s prime viewing path.“We know this year’s solar eclipse will have an extremely positive impact for local communities throughout Southern Illinois and beyond,” said Carol Hoffman, executive director of Southernmost Illinois Tourism Bureau. “We are so excited for the opportunity to once again remind visitors and residents …