A group challenging the annexing of unincorporated land for the development of an industrial warehouse in Will County can continue pursuing nuisance claims against the project’s developers and the city of Joliet, a state appellate panel ruled.In a written opinion, a panel of the 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed in part and reversed in part the judgment of Will County circuit court Judge Theodore J. Jarz.The panel revived the plaintiffs’ claims of prospective private and public nuisance, but dismissed …