Cook County Circuit Court Judge Sophia H. Hall has been appointed interim acting presiding judge of the Chancery Division, filing the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Moshe Jacobius.The Office of Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans announced the appointment Monday.Evans is in the process of interviewing candidates for the Chancery position, according to a news release. Hall will serve in the position until a permanent candidate is found.“I’m deeply honored and privileged to be asked by the chief judge to serve the Circuit …