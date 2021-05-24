WASHINGTON — As communities nationwide are re-examining law enforcement practices, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor says Americans should think critically about how they want police to interact with citizens.Sotomayor said that what “we as a society accept in the name of justice” is an “incredibly important topic of discussion.”And, she said, “it’s one that people should not discuss or think they need to discuss as a ‘Do I respect the police or not?’ It has nothing to do with respect for the police or not,” she said …