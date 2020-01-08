Southern Illinois University School of Law started the new year by announcing the selection of Camille Davidson as the school’s next dean, filling a position which has been held by an interim appointee since 2017.Davidson was selected from a pool of five finalists following a six-month search and vetting process by a hiring committee. She will begin her term as dean on July 1, taking over for interim Dean Cindy Buys.SIU Law’s last permanent dean, Cynthia Fountaine, returned to full-time teaching duties in September 2017 …