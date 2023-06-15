Where juvenile detention facility agreed to allow filming for TV show, and filming impacted center’s operations, detainees could not sue the superintendent under 42 U.S.C. Sec. 1983 or state law, as suit was barred by sovereign immunity.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Chief Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer, Northern District of Illinois.In 2015, the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center housed more than 300 youth awaiting trial or other court proceedings. That summer, a 20th Century Fox …