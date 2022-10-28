WASHINGTON — Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation.The intruder confronted him shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” according to a person briefed on the situation and granted anonymity to discuss it.Paul Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The …