SPRINGFIELD — On Thursday, Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch announced the committees and their respective chairs for the 102nd General Assembly, including the addition of six new committees.The committee announcement comes as Welch canceled all but one of the House session days that had been set for next month.Lawmakers in the House are expected to return on Feb. 10 “for a one-day session to adopt House Rules for the 102nd General Assembly that will authorize remote work and legislating for committees …