SPRINGFIELD — Since assuming his new role a few short weeks ago, House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch has distinguished himself from his predecessor, Rep. Michael Madigan.For example, Welch has unveiled changes to his leadership team and signaled plans to adjust the House rules governing the processes of bill movement.Welch’s approach to his law firm role is yet another departure from Madigan, who remained a partner at his property tax law firm Madigan & Getzendanner during his entire tenure as House Speaker.Welch, D …