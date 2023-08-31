Where district court was affirmed after denying defendant’s motion to sever trial on speedy trial grounds because defendant’s failure to present that argument or show any prejudice from delay.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Sara Darrow, Central District of Illinois.In February 2019, Buddy Gunter and his brother-in-law Michael Grommet participated in multiple transactions as part of a conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. Gunter, Grommet, and others were eventually indicted for the …