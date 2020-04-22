Mary K. Rochford Mathias W. Delort

The backlogged state appellate defender’s office should “triage” cases rather than handle them on a first-come, first-served basis, an appeals panel ruled this month.

The call for different case management follows an “unacceptable” delay in a criminal appeal, according to the 1st District Appellate Court’s April 10 ruling.

The appeal to Rudolph Ortega’s four-year prison sentence took roughly three years to percolate.

The 1st District majority concluded the Office of the State Appellate Defender should flag certain appeals to receive priority treatment.

The current policy at the appellate defender’s office is to work the oldest cases first, rather than identifying those that deserve immediate attention — such as those with short sentences, Justice Mathias W. Delort wrote for the majority.

“We are aware of the heavy workload of OSAD and the State’s Attorney’s office, but nevertheless expect attorneys who practice in this court to keep abreast of their pending cases and proceed diligently,” he wrote.

In the case on appeal, Ortega was convicted of possessing a large amount of cannabis and argued he did not get sufficient legal representation.

Ortega filed his notice of appeal in August 2016, but the first brief in his case wasn’t filed until June 2018. The state filed its brief last August, and the appellate defender replied in September.

“Viewed in light of defendant’s four-year sentence, this pace is unacceptable,” Delort wrote, adding later that in “recognition of the maxim that ‘justice delayed is justice denied,’ we urge OSAD to institute a triage procedure wherein an experienced lawyer could review the record on appeal to determine whether the case presents any factual circumstances or legal issues that would suggest it should be given priority over older, less urgent appeals that are relatively routine or lack merit.”

Delort was joined in the opinion by Justice Thomas E. Hoffman.

The majority held Ortega should get a hearing in which he can challenge police statements that led to the search warrant for his vehicle, where the cannabis was found.

In a two-page special concurrence, Justice Mary K. Rochford agreed with that outcome, but disagreed with the majority’s instructions on case management.

“I do not concur in that part of paragraph 35 of the majority opinion, in which the majority ‘urge[s]’ OSAD to use a specific method in the representation of their clients,” she wrote, citing a 3rd District opinion last year, People v. Funches, in which that panel “stated that the appellate court has ‘no authority to micromanage (or even ‘macromanage’) the Office of the State Appellate Defender (OSAD).”

Indeed, Justice Daniel L. Schmidt in that opinion wrote that he believed appellate courts are “powerless to remedy the situation.”

“What are we going to do? Fine or jail OSAD attorneys for contempt when they file briefs late? This hardly seems like a realistic solution,” Schmidt wrote.

Rochford’s opinion noted the appellate defender’s office and the Illinois Supreme Court have already discussed the issue of backlogs, resulting in the launch earlier this year of a high court-backed pro bono program to draw down the number of pending criminal appeals.

The high court also amended Rule 610 last fall, requiring motions for an extension of time to include expectations for when a brief will be filed, Rochford wrote.

Delort acknowledged that rule change in his opinion, but added such pleas for an extension are also now required to include the length of the defendant’s sentence.

“Moreover, the amendments did not change the fact that Rule 610 includes language stating that the purpose of the rule is ‘the achievement of prompt preparation and disposition of criminal cases in the reviewing courts, and motions for extension of time are looked upon with disfavor,’” Delort wrote.

James S. Young, an assistant appellate defender, represented Ortega in the case. The defender’s office did not return a request for comment.

Leslie D. Gool, a Cook County assistant state’s attorney, represented the state in the case. A spokesperson for the office could not be reached for comment.

The case is People v. Rudolph Ortega, 2020 IL App (1st) 162516.