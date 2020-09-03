The former music director of a Roman Catholic church got the go-ahead to pursue a lawsuit alleging his supervisor directed harassing comments at him because he is gay and diabetic.Splitting 2-1, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week revived claims that Sandor Demkovich brought against the Archdiocese of Chicago and St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Calumet City, alleging he was subjected to a hostile work environment.The court’s majority acknowledged the archdiocese and parish are shielded from some claims …