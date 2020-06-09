Tom M. Lytton Daniel L. Schmidt

A split appeals panel held the secretly recorded video of a drug sale, along with an informant’s testimony, is admissible in a criminal case.

The 3rd District Appellate Court ruled those elements were not barred under the state’s eavesdropping law, even though the defendant in the case was not the intended target of an overhear authorization.

Although the parties agreed the audio element was inadmissible because the authorization was aimed at a different person, Justice Daniel L. Schmidt wrote that the video component recorded simultaneously, as well as the confidential informant’s knowledge of the deal, were not tethered to that violation.

“This evidence derived independently from the illegal eavesdropping. The CI participated in the conversation. He did not eavesdrop,” Schmidt wrote in the six-page decision.

Justice William E. Holdridge joined in the majority ruling, which was published Friday and also concluded that the video did not derive from eavesdropping activity.

”In other words, the audio eavesdropping did not lead the CI or police to the drug transaction. Rather, the CI made the video recording at the same time as the audio recording. The video is independent of the eavesdropping and, therefore, admissible,” the majority held.

The case involved an overhear authorization granted by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office. It provided for the recording of a drug purchase by a confidential informant and an individual targeted for selling narcotics. It did not name the defendant in this case, Lavail Davis.

When the informant, who was wearing a device that recorded both audio and video, went to make the purchase, he couldn’t find the target. According to the opinion, he walked to a different location nearby and conducted a transaction with the defendant instead. There was no evidence that the target and Davis acted in concert.

Both parties agreed the audio was barred. Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge Clark E. Erickson granted Davis’ motion to suppress the video and audio as an eavesdropping violation, and the informant’s testimony as the fruit of a poisonous tree.

On appeal, the state argued the court should not have suppressed the video portion of the recording (sans audio), and neither that nor the informant’s testimony derived from illegal eavesdropping.

The majority noted that Section 14-5 of the state’s eavesdropping statute deals with admissible evidence. It wrote that the law, 720 ILCS 5/14-5, essentially states that evidence cannot be used if “either the evidence itself is an illegal recording of a conversation, or the illegal eavesdropping led investigators to inculpatory evidence.”

The justices cited a 1982 Illinois Supreme Court decision, People v. Gervasi, for the proposition that different pieces of the same overhear process could be separated for purposes of admissibility. In that case, transcripts and testimony from court reporters who used an extension phone with the speaking device removed to surreptitiously listen to a conversation with a bribery suspect were deemed inadmissible.

However, evidence from investigators who actually took part in the phone conversations was admissible, because they were parties to the conversation. Other evidence from face-to-face interactions with the suspect were also admissible because they did not utilize an eavesdropping device.

“Like the investigators in Gervasi, the CI in this case did not eavesdrop. Rather, the CI acted as a party to the conversation. Therefore, the CI’s in-person testimony is admissible under Gervasi,” the majority wrote. “In addition, the video recording did not derive from eavesdropping activity.”

Justice Tom M. Lytton authored a five-page dissent, writing that the video and the informant are not independent from the illegal audio recording.

“In this case, the video portion of the recording was part of, not separate from, the illegal recording. Additionally, testimony from the CI is not separate from the illegal recording because the informant was responsible for the illegal recording and would not have engaged in any conversation with defendant but for the presence of the recording equipment.,” he wrote.

“Both the video portion of the recording and the CI’s testimony are tainted by the illegal activity and, thus, inadmissible.”

He added that the decision goes against the purpose of the eavesdropping law, which is to protect people’s privacy. And unlike the officers in Gervasi, Lytton wrote, the informant here did surreptitiously record the defendant, and the entire discussion was catalyzed by the intent to do that.

“If the CI had not been equipped with the recording equipment, he would not have attempted to engage in a drug transaction with defendant,” Lytton wrote. “Unlike the conversations the police officers testified to in Gervasi, which were motivated independently of and with no connection to the eavesdropping, the CI’s contact with defendant was motivated entirely by the illegal recording equipment.”

Kankakee County State's Attorney James R. Rowe prosecuted the case. He declined on Monday to comment on the appellate court's ruling.

Bart E. Beals, a sole practitioner who represents Davis in the case, said the majority's opinion makes a “distinction without a difference” when it comes to separating the audio components from the video and informant testimony.

“The statute makes it clear: Any evidence in violation of the statute, the fruit of the poisonous tree doctrine applies,” Beals said during a phone interview this morning.

He added: “The audio and video were gathered at the same time, and the information underlying the testimony from the confidential informant was gathered at the same time.”

Beals said the case highlights the problems of using confidential informants, and that “there are a lot of ways of making society safe rather than going after these low-level drug offenses.”

He said he and his client will consider appealing the ruling.

“I’m hoping that there will be a chance to get in front of the Supreme Court. I think it’s an important issue,” Beals said.

The case is People v. Lavail D. Davis, 2020 IL App (3d) 190272.