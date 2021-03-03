Where plaintiff demonstrated standing at the pleading stage but not at the summary judgment stage, court did not err in dismissing state law claims it had supplemental jurisdiction over under Rule 12(b)(6).The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision by Judge John Z. Lee, Northern District of Illinois. In 2008 Maria Gracia’s former employer, SigmaTron International, fired her after she filed a sexual harassment and hostile work environment complaint with the Equal Employment …