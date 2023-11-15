A federal decision issued earlier this year took a position on the role policyholder expectations play in Illinois insurance law. In ruling that “auto” and “mobile equipment” exclusions precluded coverage for an injury judgment in Atain Specialty Insurance Co. v. Hodge, No. 3:21-cv-00415 (S.D. Ill. Feb. 13, 2023), U.S. District Judge J. Phil Gilbert of the Southern District of Illinois said that although he agreed that courts must “provide deference to the ‘reasonable expectations’ of the policy holder,” he would “not hold …