A recent ruling by the 2nd District Appellate Court recognizes the mandatory nature of prejudgment interest in written contract actions. While not an insurance decision, the order in Charles D. Atwater Associates v. North States Steel Corp., 2023 IL App (2d) 220379-U, ¶¶ 80-85, can help policyholders refute arguments that prejudgment interest awards are only discretionary.The Interest Act (815 ILCS 205/2) provides: “Creditors shall be allowed to receive at the rate of five (5) per centum per annum for all moneys after they …