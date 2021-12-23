A new 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision predicts the Illinois Supreme Court would employ “the efficient-or-dominant-proximate-cause rule in the absence of contrary language” in a property insurance policy. In Mashallah, Inc. v. W. Bend Mut. Ins. Co., No. 21-1507, 2021 WL 5833488, at *4 (7th Cir. Dec. 9, 2021), the court quotes Bozek v. Erie Ins. Grp., 2015 IL App (2d) 150155, ¶¶ 22, 38, which said “it appears that Illinois favors” that rule but did not issue a holding on the point.Other Illinois state court …