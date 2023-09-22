SPRINGFIELD – In 1946, the Illinois Supreme Court heard a case that would eventually become a landmark in American legal history.The public school district in Champaign, like many other districts in Illinois at the time, allowed a group of local religious leaders to use their schools to teach elective classes in religion and openly encouraged, and sometimes coerced, students to participate in them.Vashti McCollum, an atheist and the mother of a Champaign student, complained, saying her son was ostracized by other …