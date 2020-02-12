A majority of state attorneys general have asked the nation’s top court to shore up rules preventing prisoners from filing too many lawsuits.Illinois’ top lawyer is among a group of 32 attorneys general asking the U.S. Supreme Court to affirm that a “three-strike” rule applies to certain filings by indigent prisoners even if they were dismissed without prejudice.The high court justices will hear arguments later this month on whether such a dismissal under a 1996 federal law that allows prisoners to …