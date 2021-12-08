A state appellate panel found that the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission did not err in denying workers’ compensation to a man who claimed his job gave him a permanent bronchial ailment.Justice Peter C. Cavanagh delivered the judgment of the state Appellate Court, Workers Compensation Division, reversing the trial court’s ruling against the state agency.Plaintiff Ricky A. Duncan worked for electric services company Ameren Illinois as a gas journeyman “lead man,” which involved repairing and replacing gas lines …