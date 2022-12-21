A proposed class action lawsuit claiming that tickets for the city’s automated red-light camera program were void should not be revived, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the city substantially complied with the Chicago Municipal Code and that the plaintiffs, a group of people found liable for red light violations, did not suffer prejudice from a lack of strict compliance. Justice Cynthia Y. Cobbs delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.In 2018, Matthew Kennedy; …