SPRINGFIELD — The campaign committee of former state Rep. Frank Mautino, who is now the Illinois auditor general, violated state law when it spent campaign funds on gas and car repairs for personal vehicles, the Illinois Supreme Court decided Thursday.But the court did not find Mautino’s committee violated a separate section of state election law that prohibits spending more than fair market value for goods and services.However, since Mautino’s committee was dissolved in 2015, any fines levied against it would likely not …