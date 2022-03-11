A federal judge denied State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company’s request to toss claims that it has a duty to defend a grocery store chain facing a lawsuit over its alleged use of a fingerprint timekeeping system in violation of the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act.Charlene Figueroa filed a claim under BIPA in state court in December 2018 against grocery store chain Tony’s Finer Foods Enterprises, Inc.Figueroa worked for Tony’s from March 2017 to September 2018. She claims Tony’s takes the fingerprints of each employee …