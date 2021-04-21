SPRINGFIELD — The executive director of the Illinois State Board of Elections, who was placed on leave after being the subject of an online extortion scheme, will resign effective June 30, according to an agency news release.Steve Sandvoss made the announcement about his resignation at an elections board meeting Tuesday morning.Sandvoss has been on leave since April 5 following a personal online extortion attempt that he reported to the Illinois State Police. The state police denied a freedom of information act request by …