SPRINGFIELD — State courts in Illinois are preparing to return to normal operations after nearly 16 months of operating under special rules brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.The Illinois Supreme Court on Wednesday issued two new rules that call for easing social distancing requirements and reimposing requirements for speedy trials in criminal and juvenile offender proceedings.“It is important to note that our courts remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic and thousands of court proceedings have taken place via both in …