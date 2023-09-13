Gov. J.B. Pritzker, organizers of the Illinois State Fair and others cut the ribbon at the main gate of the Illinois State Fairgrounds last month. — Capitol News Illinois/Jerry NowickiThe Illinois State Fair — a multi-million annual agriculture festival in Springfield — reported a nine-year attendance record this year.The state Department of Agriculture, which hosts the fair each year, reported on Tuesday that about 708,000 people attended the fair, an 11 percent increase from 2022.Department officials …