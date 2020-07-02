A federal judge Thursday rejected the Illinois Republican Party’ request to bar Gov. J.B. Pritzker from enforcing limits on crowd size against political parties in the months leading up to the November general election.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis noted the GOP plaintiffs maintain Pritzker has created an unconstitutional content-based restriction on speech by merely encouraging — not requiring — religious organizations and houses of worship to comply with the 50-person limit.Eillis also noted the …