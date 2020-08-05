SPRINGFIELD — The state of Illinois is about to invest $40 million into developing an inland river port that officials hope will produce thousands of new jobs and turn the small town of Cairo into a major shipping hub.Gov. J.B. Pritzker traveled to Cairo on Tuesday to announce the project, calling it “a game-changing investment for our transportation and logistics industry right here in Cairo.” “This port project has the potential to represent the very best of our state’s future,” Pritzker said, “because this is more than …