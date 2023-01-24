SPRINGFIELD — Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Monday filed a petition asking an appellate court to vacate a temporary restraining order that was issued late Friday afternoon blocking enforcement of the state’s recently-passed assault weapons ban.Raoul’s office filed the petition in the 5th District Appellate Court in southern Illinois, arguing that Effingham County Judge Josh Morrison had abused his discretion and the plaintiffs are unlikely to succeed in their lawsuit, thus the restraining order was …