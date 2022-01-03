Appellate court maps outside Cook County officially changed in Illinois as of Jan. 1, bringing an immediate move of district boundaries and slower shifts in staff and resources as a major rebalancing of caseloads in some areas rolls out.Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the new judicial maps into law on June 4. The Illinois Supreme Court paused the order June 7, “in view of the numerous changes to the processing of appeals and the administration of the justice system in Illinois” it would require, its order stated.The …