The Illinois Senate is less than a month away from gaveling into a Sunday session to elect a new president.Two front runners, Sen. Kimberly Lightford and Sen. Donald F. Harmon, are vying for the position currently occupied by outgoing President John J. Cullerton, who announced his retirement last month.A majority of at least 30 senators is needed to secure the seat. The vote is set for a special session on Jan. 19.Lightford and Harmon have collectively served 38 years in the state Senate, representing adjacent districts in …